Lynx confirm Banham has thumb fracture but no surgery planned

It seems that the Minnesota Lynx will be without one of their guards for the foreseeable future but maybe not the entire season.

Thursday, the organization confirmed that Rachel Banham suffered a right thumb fracture in the July 9 game against Las Vegas.

The Lynx say Banham had a surgical consultation at Mayo Clinic Wednesday and a plan was created to treat the injury without any surgical operation.

The team says Banham will be re-evaluated in the coming weeks but no hard timeline for her return has been announced. Minnesota’s final regular season game is on Sept. 10.

Over the first 20 games of the season, Banham averaged 5.5 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 14.5 minutes per game.

Entering the day Thursday, the Lynx were third in the Western Conference with a record of 9-12.

They’re back in action Thursday night, hosting the Los Angeles Sparks.