Lynx begin WNBA postseason with home-court advantage this weekend

The 2024 WNBA’s postseason schedule has been announced, with the Minnesota Lynx starting the first round at home against Phoenix on Sunday.

The Lynx finished the regular season as the best team in the Western Conference and the second-best in the entire league with a 30-10 record, second only to the 32-8 New York Liberty, who the Lynx defeated earlier this year to claim the Commissioner’s Cup.

Minnesota will begin the postseason at home against the Phoenix Mercury (19-21) on Sunday at 4 p.m. The Lynx will keep home-court advantage for Game 2 on Wednesday for an 8:30 p.m. matchup.

Game 3, should it need to be played, will take place in Phoenix on Friday, Sept. 27.

The first two games will air on ESPN, and Game 3 would be broadcast on ESPN2.

Other teams playing in the finals include the Atlanta Dream playing against the New York Liberty; the defending WNBA champions, the Las Vegas Aces, taking on the Seattle Storm; and the Connecticut Sun taking on the Indiana Fever.

Should the Lynx prevail against the Mercury, they will take on the winner of Connecticut and Indiana.