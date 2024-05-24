Lynx activate forward Dorka Juhász, waive Soule

Coming off their first loss of the season, the Minnesota Lynx are getting a key contributor back.

Friday, the team activated forward Dorka Juhász after she finished playing with her Italian club Famila Schio. In 14 EuroLeague games, Juhász averaged 7.6 points and 6.5 rebounds per game, and over 24 LBF games posted 11.7 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.

As a rookie for the Lynx last year, Juhász played in 38 games, including 27 starts, and posted averages of 6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, earning her a spot on the WNBA All-Rookie Team.

Minnesota says Juhász will be ready to play in Saturday’s game against New York.

To make room on the roster for her, the club waived forward Taylor Soule, who had appeared in two of the three games this season, as well as two preseason games.