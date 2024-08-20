Lynx acquire Myshia Hines-Allen in trade with Washington Mystics

A win wasn’t the only thing the Lynx got from the Mystics this week as a trade between the two teams has resulted in a new player for Minnesota.

Myisha Hines-Allen, a 6’1″ forward, formerly of the Washington Mystics, will now be playing for the team she just played against this past Saturday.

Tuesday saw the Lynx trade with the Mystics for Hines-Allen. In return, the Mystics have acquired two players — Olivia Époupa and Sika Koné — and the Lynx’s second-round pick in the 2026 draft.

A player with the Mystics since she was drafted by them in 2018, Hines-Allen has played in 27 games this season, averaging 8.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, and a career-high 2.7 assists.

It is currently unknown if Hines-Allen will join her team in Wednesday’s game against the Los Vegas Aces.

Departing Lynx players Époupa and Koné have only been with the team since 2024.

Époupa, signed as a free agent on March 4, seeing action in 16 games with the Lynx, averaging 0.9 points, 1.5 assists and 0.8 steals in 6.6 minutes per outing.

Koné was acquired from the Chicago Skyon on April 14 and played in 17 games for Minnesota, tallying 1.2 points and 0.7 rebounds in 3.4 minutes per night.