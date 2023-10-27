Lucius, De St. Phalle lead Wisconsin hockey team past Gophers 5-2

Cruz Lucius and Mathieu De St. Phalle each scored twice for Wisconsin as the 14th-ranked Badgers beat the top-ranked Minnesota Golden Gophers 5-2 Thursday night at 3M Arena at Mariucci.

Minnesota got off to a great start when Jaxon Nelson scored 30 seconds into the first period but Wisconsin controlled the the game after that. Charlie Strobel scored his first college goal for Minnesota in the second period to tie the game at 2-2 but Wisconsin scored three unanswered goals.

The Gophers and Badgers square off again Friday night in Minneapolis.