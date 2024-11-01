Loons excited for 3rd home playoff game in team history

There was a loss to L.A. Galaxy in 2019 and a win over Colorado in 2020, but there hasn’t been a Minnesota United playoff game at Allianz Field before or since.

Saturday night in St. Paul, the Loons host Real Salt Lake in the third home playoff game in franchise history, with plenty to play for.

Click the video box on this page to watch Friday’s pregame press conference with Minnesota United head coach Eric Ramsay and clips from the team’s practice at Allianz Field

After a penalty kick shootout won Game 1 of their best-of-three first round playoff series in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, the Loons can advance for just the second time in team history with a Game 2 win on Saturday night.

That win over Colorado in 2020 sparked the Loons’ run to the Western Conference Final – a run that included the franchise’s only two postseason victories.