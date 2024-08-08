Loons trade midfielder Caden Clark to CF Montréal

Minnesota United has announced a trade Wednesday, sending midfielder Caden Clark to CF Montréal.

In exchange, the Loons have acquired $50,000 in 2024 General Allocation Money (GAM) and Montréal’s second-round pick in the MLS SuperDraft 2025.

Minnesota United said it could receive up to $100,000 in additional GAM if certain performance-based conditions are met, but didn’t state what those conditions were.

The Loons also retain a sell-on percentage if Clark is transferred out of Major League Soccer.

“We want to thank Caden for his contributions at Minnesota United,” MNUFC Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Khaled El-Ahmad said. “We wish him all the best at CF Montréal.”

A Minnesota native born in Medina, Clark was acquired by Minnesota United in 2023, joining the team at the start of the 2024 season.

In his 23 appearances with the team, Clark started in 11 games and played over 1,000 minutes for the Loons.



Clark has played in four seasons in the MLS, playing for the New York Red Bulls from 2020-2022 before joining Minnesota United. Prior to the 2024 season, Caden was loaned out to Danish side Vendsyssel FF until December 31, 2023.