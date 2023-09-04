Former Gophers wrestler Logan Storley climbing rankings of Bellator MMA

Former Gophers wrestler Logan Storley continues to dominate the world of mixed martial arts, starring as one of the best fighters on the Bellator circuit.

He dominated Brennan Ward back in his home state of South Dakota at the Sanford Pentagon during Bellator 298 in August. That improved his record to 15-2.

Storley currently is the No. 1 contender for the Bellator Welterweight World Championship and hoping to get another crack at the only fighter he’s ever lost to and current champion, Yaroslav Amisov.

We caught up with Storley recently to hear about his recent domination, his days as a Gophers wrestler, and more.

Storley, a Webster, South Dakota native, was a four-time NCAA All-American for the Gophers. After graduating in 2015, Storley’s 119 career victories ranked 17th on the school’s all-time list.