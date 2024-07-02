Lod earns All-Star nod, injuries mount for United amid losing streak

With four players still on international duty and two others already injured – Minnesota United has a couple more injuries to navigate as they try to snap out of a losing streak at home Wednesday night.

Head coach Eric Ramsay said Tuesday team captain Wil Trapp and goalie Clint Irwin both suffered injuries injuries in Portland over the weekend and are expected to be out three or four weeks.

They join previously-injured Teemu Pukki and Franco Fragapane in the training room.

In better news, United is celebrating Robin Lod’s first selection to the Major League Soccer All-Star Game.

United has Vancouver at Allianz Field for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on Wednesday night.

Click the video box on this page to watch Robin Lod discuss his All-Star selection and head coach Eric Ramsay on the team’s continued struggle to cover for injuries and absences amid a congested time on the Loons’ schedule

Tani Oluwaseyi and Dayne St. Claire (Canada) and Carlos Harvey (Panama) will be gone a bit longer after their national teams advanced to the knockout round of the Copa America tournament. Alejandro Bran (Costa Rica) is still mathematically alive to advance pending Tuesday night’s results.

After leading 2-0 Saturday night in Portland, the Loons saw the Timbers score three unanswered goals for a 3-2 win – United’s fourth straight loss.

The Loons have just one win in their last eight games and two in their last ten. Over that stretch, they’ve fallen from third place in the Western Conference standings to seventh.