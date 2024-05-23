Locker room reaction following Timberwolves Game 1 loss to Dallas

By KSTP

Timberwolves interviews following loss to Dallas in Game One of the Western Conference Finals.

Luka Doncic had 15 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter to lift the Dallas Mavericks to a 108-105 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals. Kyrie Irving scored 24 of his 30 points in the first half for the Mavericks. They trailed 102-98 after a 3-pointer by Anthony Edwards with 3:37 left before an 8-0 run the Wolves didn’t stop until a tip-in with 10.5 seconds to go. Jaden McDaniels had 24 points for the Wolves. Edwards was stifled for 19 points in a team effort from the Mavericks.

***Click video box for postgame interviews with Rudy Gobert and Mike Conley Jr.****