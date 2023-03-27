Q&A: Former Gophers LB Mariano Sori-Marin pursuing NFL career

Former Gophers linebacker Mariano Sori-Marin stopped by the KSTP-TV studios for a conversation about the NFL pre-draft process, the Gophers’ culture, and more.

Sori-Marin led the Minnesota defense with 78 tackles last season and tied for the team lead with 4.5 tackles for loss. He added one sack and broke up three passes in 12 games.

Sori-Marin played in 57 games during his time with the Gophers and made 264 tackles (130 solo). He also totaled 12.5 tackles for loss and defended nine passes in his career. Sori-Marin added three forced fumbles, one interception and one sack as a Gopher.

One AFC team is said to have timed Sori-Marin at 4.58 seconds in the 40-yard dash during the Gophers’ Pro Day on March 15th. At 236 pounds and as a linebacker, that type of speed can play.

Sori-Marin has spoken with around a dozen NFL teams so far through the pre-draft process.

One person Sori-Marin has leaned for advice is Titans linebacker and former Gopher Jack Gibbens. Having gone undrafted, Gibbens was eventually signed to Tennessee’s practice squad then was added to the 53-man roster in December. Once active, he ran with the opportunity. In Week 16 against Houston, he recorded eight total tackles, one pass deflection and his first career interception in the loss. He played even better the following week vs. Dallas.

All Sori-Marin is seeking is a chance like Gibbens, his former teammate.