1-on-1 with Timberwolves rookie Leonard Miller

Leonard Miller 1 on 1 interview with Doogie

Timberwolves rookie forward Leonard Miller sat down this week with our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson. The Wolves acquired Miller, the 33rd overall selection in the 2023 NBA Draft, in a trade with San Antonio. The Wolves sent the Spurs two future second round picks.

Miller, 6-foot-10, averaged 16.9 points and led the NBA G League Ignite with 10.1 rebounds per game. Miller also tallied 1.0 steals and 0.8 blocks in 29.7 minutes per contest in 38 games during the 2022-23 campaign.

Wolves president of operations Tim Connelly noted that Miller can guard three positions. In other words, his versatility will be utilized a lot over time.

A native of Toronto, Miller represented Team World at the 2022 Nike Hoop Summit and was named the 2021-22 BioSteel Canadian Boys Player of the Year at Fort Erie International Academy in Ontario. He also participated in the NBA Rising Stars and NBA League Next Up Game at the 2023 All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City.

Wolves PR contributed to this story