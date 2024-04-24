Legendary Minnesota hockey broadcaster Al Shaver dies

The legendary “voice of hockey” in Minnesota has died.

KSTP Sports confirmed Wednesday that Al Shaver has died. He was 96.

Shaver worked in many roles during his 48-year broadcasting career but is most commonly known as the voice of the Minnesota North Stars.

He came to the Twin Cities in 1967 to call North Stars games, which he did for 26 years until the team moved to Dallas in 1993. He then broadcast Gophers hockey games until his retirement in 1996. His son, Wally, is now the voice of Gophers hockey.

Shaver is a 10-time Minnesota Sportscaster of the Year and received numerous awards over his career. He’s also in the Minnesota Broadcasters Hall of Fame.