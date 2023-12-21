LeBron, 2 others out for Lakers against Timberwolves

Hoping to avoid losses on back-to-back nights, the Minnesota Timberwolves won’t be playing a fully healthy team on Thursday.

The Los Angeles Lakers ruled LeBron James, Gabe Vincent and Jalen Hood-Schifino out for the game in Minneapolis on Thursday night. Anthony Davis is also listed as questionable while former Timberwolf Jarred Vanderbilt is probable.

Like the Timberwolves, the Lakers also played Wednesday night, falling to Chicago.

Tip is set for 8 p.m.