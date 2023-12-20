LB Jordan Hicks returns to Vikings practice and hopes to play on Christmas Eve

Vikings linebacker Jordan Hicks returned to practice on Tuesday afternoon, and spoke with the media to update his condition and share he hopes to play this Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium against the Lions.

Hicks was injured in the November 12th game vs. the New Orleans Saints with what was first thought to be a deep bruise, but turned out to be compartment syndrome, a limb-threatening condition requiring immediate surgery. That took place that afternoon at Fairview Southdale Hospital.

Hicks was placed on injured reserve the next day and Sunday is the first game he is eligible to return.

Hicks has 87 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries while playing nearly every defensive snap for the Vikings this season before his injury.