Brooks Lee’s parents detail excitement to see son achieve dream of playing Major League Baseball

The Lee family, mom, dad, and daughter slept in the Los Angeles airport last Wednesday night to catch an early Thursday morning flight to the Twin Cities. Older son Brooks received the call to join the Twins Wednesday afternoon and made his MLB debut Wednesday night.

The Lees live in San Luis Obispo, CA, and received word way too late on Wednesday to make it for Brooks’ first at-bat. But they made it for most of Thursday afternoon’s game, then for all of Friday, Saturday, and Sunday’s games.

Our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson spoke with mom Liz and dad Larry on Thursday. The emotion and excitement of seeing their son achieve his dream was evident.

***Click the video box above to watch our conversation with the Lees***

Larry Lee is the long-time head baseball coach at D-1 Cal Poly University.

Brooks Lee had a .474 average in 19 at-bats heading into Monday’s series opener at Chicago. He also has a home run and at least one hit in each game he’s played.

The Twins selected Lee No. 8 overall in the 2022 Draft.