Future Hall-of-Famer, Mpls-native Larry Fitzgerald Jr. visits Vikings/Cardinals practice

Former Arizona Cardinals receiver, Minneapolis-native and Academy of Holy Angels grad Larry Fitzgerald Jr visited the joint practice between the Vikings and his former team at the TCO Center in Eagan on Wednesday.

Click the video box on this page to watch Larry Fitzgerald Jr assess the Vikings receiving corps, discuss his transition to being a television analyst and credit his early days working for the Vikings for leading to his success in the National Football League

The Cardinals are practicing with the #Vikings this week, meaning a one-stop shop for Larry Fitzgerald Jr. to watch his hometown team and his former team.



Fitzgerald worked as a ball boy and performed odd jobs at Vikings training camps and practices as a child, and went on to have an NFL career that will eventually see him enshrined in the Pro FootbalL hall of Fame. He’s eligible for the Hall in 2026.