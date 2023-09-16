Lakeville South edges Lakeville North 24-21 on last-second field goal

Jack Kimmel booted a 31-yard field goal as time expired to give Lakeville South a 24-21 win over rival Lakeville North Friday night.

Lakeville North took a 14-7 lead into the fourth quarter but Jonah Shine broke loose on a 64-yard touchdown run for South to even the game at 14-14 with 10:53 remaining in the game.

The Panthers responded when Sawyer Wilkie ran one in from four-yards out to make it 21-14 North with 5:59 left.

The back-and-forth action continued when Bo Bokman scored on a 14-yard run for the Cougars to tie the game yet again with 1:03 left in regulation.

Lakeville North was attempting a game-winning drive but they fumbled a snap and Lakeville South recovered leading to Kimmel’s game-winning kick.

Lakeville South improves to 3-0 this season and North falls to 2-1.