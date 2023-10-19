Rare MEA Thursday high school football Lakeville North tops Burnsville

With a referee shortage, there were 13 high school football games on MEA Thursday instead of on Wednesday night.

KSTP Sports was at one of the 13 games, as Lakeville North topped Burnsville, 56-7. The Panthers finish the regular season 7-1, the Blaze 2-6.

The Class 6A bracket will be revealed Friday with opening round games a week later on Oct. 27. Lakeville North is expected to be a top seed.