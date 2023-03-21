Boys Hoops: Lakeville North trounces Buffalo in Class 4A quarterfinal

Led by Wisconsin signee Nolan Winter, Lakeville North boys basketball captured a spot in the Class 4A semifinals. The Panthers beat Buffalo 87-59 on Tuesday at Target Center in the quarterfinals.

Winter, a finalist for Mr. Basketball, finished with 25 points.

***Click the video box above to watch highlights***

Lakeville North’s next game is against Wayzata on Thursday in the 4A semifinals. That game can be seen on 45TV at 8 p.m.