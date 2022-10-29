Lakeville North beats Minnetonka 24-7 in 1st round of Class 6A football playoffs

Riley Grossman threw two touchdown passes as Lakeville North went on the road and beat Minnetonka 24-7 Friday night in the first round of the Class 6A high school football playoffs.

Grossman threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Lane Johnson on a fake field goal in the second quarter to give the Panthers a 10-0 halftime lead.

After Minnetonka cut the lead to 10-7 in the fourth quarter, Grossman hooked up with Najee Nelson for a 77-yard score to make it 17-7 Lakeville North. Sawyer Wilke added another touchdown late in the fourth quarter for the Panthers.

Lakeville North travels to Stillwater for a 2nd round playoff matchup next Friday.