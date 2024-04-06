Lake City native Nate Heise details basketball move from Northern Iowa to Iowa State

Lake City native Nate Heise details why he chose Iowa State as his next basketball destination, bypassing an opportunity to play for the home state Minnesota Gophers. He entered the transfer portal after a great run at Northern Iowa.

Our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson spoke with Heise, via Zoom.

Heise has connections to the Iowa State staff — he’ll reunite with former Northern Iowa assistant coaches Kyle Green and Erik Crawford.

The 6-foot-5 wing was Northern Iowa’s leading scorer last season, averaging 13.5 points per game and adding 6.5 rebounds per game.

Heise noted that Minnesota was the toughest program to turn down. His older sister is Taylor Heise, one of the all-time great Gophers hockey players.

Heise has two years of eligibility remaining.