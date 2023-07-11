Former Vikings TE Kyle Rudolph hosts annual kids camp in Plymouth
Former Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph is hosting his annual ProCamp. This year’s camp was at Providence Academy in Plymouth is hosting hundreds of youth, grades 1-8.
KSTP Sports stopped by the camp on Tuesday morning and spoke with Rudolph.
Rudolph, 33, was a two-time Pro Bowler during a 10-season run with the Vikings from 2011-2020. He played the 2021 season with the Giants, but he was released last offseason in a cap-saving move. He then signed with the Bucs in July, but barely saw the field in 2022.
Rudolph appeared in just nine games for the Bucs and didn’t manage a single start. He did catch a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons.
Now a free agent, Rudolph is at peace if a team doesn’t call him in the next couple months.
Rudolph is the Vikings record holder for most receiving touchdowns (48) by a tight end. He’s second in career receptions (425) and receiving yards (4,215), behind only Steve Jordan.