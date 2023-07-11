Former Vikings TE Kyle Rudolph hosts annual kids camp in Plymouth

nbsp;

Former Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph is hosting his annual ProCamp. This year’s camp was at Providence Academy in Plymouth is hosting hundreds of youth, grades 1-8.

KSTP Sports stopped by the camp on Tuesday morning and spoke with Rudolph.

Rudolph, 33, was a two-time Pro Bowler during a 10-season run with the Vikings from 2011-2020. He played the 2021 season with the Giants, but he was released last offseason in a cap-saving move. He then signed with the Bucs in July, but barely saw the field in 2022.

Rudolph appeared in just nine games for the Bucs and didn’t manage a single start. He did catch a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons.

Now a free agent, Rudolph is at peace if a team doesn’t call him in the next couple months.

Rudolph is the Vikings record holder for most receiving touchdowns (48) by a tight end. He’s second in career receptions (425) and receiving yards (4,215), behind only Steve Jordan.