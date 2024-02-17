KSTP Sports chats w/ Wild exec, former North Star Mike Modano

KSTP Sports’ Chris Long sat down with Hockey Hall-of-Famer, current Minnesota Wild executive and former Minnesota North Star Mike Modano.

They discuss Modano’s current role in the Wild’s front office, memorable moments from his 21-year career in the National Hockey League and why he always thought he might wind up back in Minnesota after the North Stars left for Dallas.

Click the video box on this page to watch KSTP Sports’ Chris Long one-on-one chat with Mike Modano

The North Stars selected Modano as the #1 overall draft pick in the 1988 Draft.

He played four seasons in Minnesota before moving with the franchise to Dallas, where he won a Stanley Cup. A Michigan-native, Modano finished his career with one season with his hometown Detroit Red Wings.

Modano returned to Minnesota in 2019 to join the Wild’s front office. Initially he was working on the team’s business side, but has shifted his focus to working alongside general manager Bill Guerin as Hockey Operations Advisor.