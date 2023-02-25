Koster leads Gophers to a 4-0 win against Ohio State

Mike Koster collected two goals and two assists in the top-ranked Gophers’ 4-0 win over No. 7 Ohio State Friday night at 3M Arena at Mariucci.

Senior captain Brock Faber returned the ice and opened the scoring for Minnesota in the second period. Koster scored twice on the power play and freshman Jimmy Snuggerud also scored with the man-advantage in the second period to give the Gophers a 4-0 win.

Gophers goalie Justen Close made 23 saves for his sixth shutout of the season and ninth in his career.