Gophers hammer thrower Kostas Zaltos has gold medal in mind at next NCAA Championships after finishing second

nbsp;

Gophers redshirt junior Kostas Zaltos earned the silver medal in the men’s hammer throw last week at the NCAA Championships. The Greek national earned his third NCAA medal in his third season in Austin, Texas.

Zaltos spoke with KSTP’s Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson on Monday about the great accomplishment. He now has won medals three consecutive years, going bronze, bronze, and now silver.

***Click the video box above to watch our conversation with Zaltos***

Zaltos has one year of college eligibility remaining and will use it in 2025. That’s, in part, because 2024 is the Paris Summer Olympics and Zaltos is in line to compete for Greece. So it would be tough to compete for the Gophers next spring when needing to be in Greece training.

Zaltos launched a final mark of 76.33m (250-5). His mark not only breaks his own school record he set earlier this season but it goes down as the Big Ten record in the event, passing Michael Lihrman of Wisconsin (75.29m | 247-0). Zaltos’ is now the No. 13 performer in NCAA history in the event.

Zaltos missed out on the gold medal by five feet.

University of Minnesota Sports Information contributed to this story