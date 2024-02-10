Koskie leads Benilde-St. Margaret’s with three goal game in win over Hermantown

Benilde-St. Margaret’s senior Caleb Koskie scored three goals in a 6-3 win over the No. 2 team in Class A, Hermantown Friday night in St. Louis Park.

Koskie scored the first two goals of the game giving the Red Knights a 2-0 lead early in the second period.

Hermantown scored two goals about 90 seconds apart, Bradford Skytta tied the game at 2-2 at the 6:49 mark of the second period.

Late in the second period the Red Knights regained the lead after a goal from Westan Quirk.

Four goals were scored in the third period, three of them belonged to Benilde-St. Margaret’s. Hermantown tied the game again after Skytta scored 25 seconds into the period. Liam Moser, Noah Johnson and Koskie all scored in the final period for the Red Knights in a 6-3 win.