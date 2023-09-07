Cousins, O’Connell preview Vikings season opener vs Tampa

Last time they took the field, the Minnesota Viking were bowing out of the 2022-23 postseason with a loss to the New York Giants. Their road to get back to the playoffs begins Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Click the video box on this page to watch Kirk Cousins & Kevin O’Connell’s first weekly press conference of the new season

At his first weekly press conference of the season, Kirk Cousins was asked about playing into the final year of his contract. It’s a question that came up often during offseason workouts and training camp, and likely will hang over the season.

“That’s been my whole life in this league,” Cousins said. “When I go out there I view it like I’m only as good as my last pass, my last practice. It’s sort of been life for me.

“Go back to college, in quarterback competitions with Nick Foles. It basically felt like you’re going out there every day and putting your job on the line. And that’s quarterbacking.”

Cousins is in his twelfth season in the NFL and sixth as a Viking. With offensive coordinator Wes Phillips back, it’s the first time Cousins has back back-to-back years with the same OC in Minnesota.