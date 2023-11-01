Kirk Cousins has surgery on Achilles, asks for ‘continued prayers’

Three days after suffering a season-ending injury at Green Bay, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins underwent surgery to repair his torn Achilles tendon.

The team announced the surgery was successful Wednesday morning.

It was performed at Twin Cities Orthopedics in Eagan and led by Dr. Chris Coetzee.

Cousins posted a picture on X, formerly known as Twitter, telling his followers that he’s “grateful for your prayers, Dr. Coetzee’s abilities, and our medical team,” and asking for “continued prayers” from fans.

The 35-year-old who has been with the Vikings since the 2018 season is in the final year of his contract and may have played his final game in purple and gold, although Vikings Head Coach Kevin O’Connell made it clear Tuesday that he’d love Cousins back.

The team made two trades ahead of the league’s trade deadline on Tuesday afternoon, sending out offensive lineman Ezra Cleveland in one deal and acquiring quarterback Joshua Dobbs from Arizona to try to help fill the void in the quarterback room following Cousins’ injury.

While O’Connell said rookie Jaren Hall is set to start Sunday in Atlanta, the staff will evaluate who the starter should be after that game as Dobbs gets acclimated to the new system and veteran Nick Mullens continues to recover from a back injury.

The Vikings (4-4) sit two games behind Detroit in the NFC North race but would currently be in the playoffs as the seventh seed.

Minnesota said it will “continue to provide updates, as appropriate, during Cousins’ recovery process.”