Vikings QB Cousins on possibility of contract extension, new Netflix series, and Cook’s release

Kirk Cousins on Dalvin Cook's release and being part of new Netflix series

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins held a news conference on Wednesday afternoon after the Vikings’ second day of mini-camp at TCO Performance Center in Eagan.

Cousins talked about entering the final year of his contract, being part of a new Netflix series about quarterbacks in the NFL, his reason for choosing jersey day for the first day of mini-camp, and his reaction to the release of RB Dalvin Cook.

Cousins pointed to any extension talks being tabled until next March.

The Vikings will reconvene in Eagan in late July for the start of training camp.