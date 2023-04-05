Kaprizov returns to Wild practice, team gears up for homestretch

The Minnesota Wild woke up Wednesday in a three-way tie with Dallas and Colorado atop the Central Division and help for the final playoff push is on the way.

Kirill Kaprizov returned to practice, skating with the team for the first time since he was injured on March 8th.

Kirill Kaprizov skating today at #MnWild practice.



The other guy in yellow is Gustav Nyquist.



The cavalry is arriving for the homestretch. pic.twitter.com/oTCglkD9yn — Chris Long (@ChrisLongKSTP) April 5, 2023

Click the video box on this page to hear Matt Boldy, Marc-Andre Fleury, Brandon Duhaime and head coach Dean Evason discuss the playoff race and Kirill Kaprizov’s imminent return from injury

Head coach Dean Evason said Kaprizov will travel with the team to Pittsburgh, where they play Thursday night.

Forward Gustav Nyquist is also skating with the team. He has yet to appear in a game with the Wild since the team acquired him in a deadline-day trade with Detroit.