Kickoff times set for 5 Gophers football games

The start of the college football season is less than three months away, and start times for five Gophers games have now been set.

Thursday, the Big Ten announced the University of Minnesota will kick off the season against North Carolina on Aug. 29 at 7 p.m.

Additionally, the conference revealed that the Gophers will play Rhode Island at 11 a.m. on Sept. 7, Nevada at 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 14 and Wisconsin at 11 a.m. on Nov. 29.

Two of those will be broadcast on network TV — North Carolina on Fox and Wisconsin on CBS.

The Minnesota vs. Maryland game hasn’t yet been finalized but has been narrowed to either an 11 a.m., 2:30 p.m. or 3 p.m. start time.

Additional start times and game details will be released at a later time.