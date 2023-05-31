Kickoff times set for 4 Gophers games

The Big Ten Conference has announced kickoff times for four University of Minnesota football games in the upcoming season.

Minnesota will officially start the 2023 season by hosting Nebraska at 7 p.m. on Aug. 31.

Additionally, the conference announced the Gophers’ home games against Eastern Michigan and Louisiana will start at 6:30 p.m. and 11 a.m., respectively.

On the road, Minnesota will officially play North Carolina at 2:30 p.m. in what will be the first-ever meeting between the two programs.

Broadcast and ticket information is available online.