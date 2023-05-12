Vikings coach O’Connell reviews first day of rookie mini-camp and previews just released schedule

Kevin O'Connell shares thoughts on 2023 season and first day with rookies at camp

Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell met with reporters after Friday’s rookie mini-camp practice. The camp runs through Sunday.

It was the first chance to watch rookie first round pick Jordan Addison in a Vikings jersey and helmet. The wide receiver from USC was considered by the Vikings as the best route-runner among draft-eligible players. Addison has not signed his standard rookie contract yet, but a few others have.

***Click the video box above to watch O’Connell’s news conference and to see footage from practice***

In addition to first day observations, O’Connell touched on the Vikings’ 2023 schedule. Announced Thursday night, the Vikings open Sept. 10 at home vs. Tampa. The Vikings alternate home-and-away through the first eight weeks.

The Vikings do not have a cold weather game on their schedule, unless Week 15 in mid-December at Cincinnati turns into one.

The Vikings are scheduled to play five primetime games.