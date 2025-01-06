Kevin O’Connell talks Vikings loss to Detroit and early look of Rams

The Minnesota Vikings will have a lot of time to think when they fly to Los Angeles later this week. They can try to figure out how they let Sunday night’s game against the Detroit Lions slip away, along with their chances at the NFC North title and the top seed in the NFC playoffs.

Kevin O’Connell talked to reporters Monday morning recapping the loss to Detroit.

“After a 14-3 season, I think we’ll be able to pull from a lot of the lessons we’ve learned from the very beginning of this season all the way through,” O’Connell said. “We’ve got the players in today, we’re going through the tape and are getting ready to make sure we are honest and on top of corrections, and things we can all do together.”

Despite the lopsided 31-9 score, the Vikings outplayed the Lions for much of the night. They just couldn’t finish drives. Minnesota got into the red zone four times and came away with six points. The team ran 11 plays inside the Lions 10 and didn’t score a touchdown.

The Vikings are the No. 5 seed in the NFC playoff bracket and travel to Los Angeles to play the No. 4 seed Rams, Monday at 7 p.m. on KSTP.