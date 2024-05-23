ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins picking Timberwolves to win championship

14-year NBA veteran and ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins spoke with our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson on before Game 1 of the Timberwolves-Mavericks playoff match-up. Perkins has been big on the Wolves all season, and sees them winning the series.

Perkins touched on the Wolves’ comeback vs. Denver, keys in the series vs. Dallas, Karl-Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert, and more.

Note: This conversation was done Wednesday afternoon, before Game 1. But it’s a lot of big picture for what many expect to be a long Western Conference Final.

***Click the video box above to watch our chat with Perkins, via Zoom***

Dallas won Game 1 by three points, and will be back at Target Center for Game 2 Friday night at 7:30 p.m.