1-on-1 with Gophers volleyball coach Keegan Cook with spring practice underway

After a 17-13 (12-8 Big Ten) record and a Round of 32 NCAA Tournament defeat, the Gophers volleyball team is back on the court. Spring practice is underway.

Our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson spoke with head coach Keegan Cook, who’s now in his second year. Cook was hired December 2022 after leading Washington since 2015. He helped guide the Huskies to four Pac-12 championships and eight NCAA Tournaments in eight seasons. He took over after Hugh McCutcheon transitioned into a new non-coaching role with the University of Minnesota.

***Click the video box above to watch our conversation with Cook***

With Cook’s track record, trumping the NCAA Round of 32 in the very near future seems like a safe bet.

Cook did lose standout Taylor Landfair to Nebraska in the transfer portal. She was the Big Ten Player of the Year in 2022.

The Gophers have welcomed twin sisters Olivia and Stella Swenson (Wayzata H.S.) to the program. They are taking part in spring practice. Olivia will play outside hitter at Minnesota while Stella is a setter.

Older sister Samantha Seliger-Swenson played volleyball for the University of Minnesota and was one of two four-time All-Americans in program history.

The Gophers will get game action this spring when they embark on a trip to Italy and other countries in late May.