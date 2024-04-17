KAT, Ant, Finch discuss Timberwolves playoff matchup w/ Phoenix

With a week between their regular season finale and the playoff-opener against Phoenix, Timberwolves coach Chris Finch says it’s a “coach’s dream” that’s “like preparing for a football game.”

Click the video box on this page to watch interviews with Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns and Chris Finch at Wednesday’s Timberwolves practice session

Karl-Anthony Towns said he’s using the down week to continue ramping himself up for what he says is the biggest opportunity in his time as a Timberwolf. Towns returned to action in the regular season finale after missing eighteen games due to a leg injury.

Anthony Edwards also relishes the opportunity ahead, discussing the matchup against his boyhood hero Kevin Durant. “He really is that good,” he said, remembering a realization about Durant the first few times he faced him. “When you’re coming up you say, ‘He ain’t that good, I’ll shut him down’, then you there and it’s, ‘Alright, he’s that good’.”

The Wolves first-round series against Phoenix begins with Saturday’s Game 1 at Target Center.