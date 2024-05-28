Karl-Anthony Towns following Timberwolves shoot-around Tuesday ahead of Game 4 in Dallas: ‘My confidence is extremely high’

Timberwolves All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns is now shooting 27.8 percent through three games vs. Dallas. His worst moments came in the 4th quarter of Game 3. He went scoreless on 0-for-4 shooting (0-for-3 from 3). He missed 13 of his 18 shots, overall.

Head coach Chris Finch told KSTP on Monday, “It was hard to watch at times.”

Towns’ shooting struggles are one of many reasons the Wolves trail Dallas, 3-0.

To Towns’ credit, he spoke with reporters on Tuesday morning after shoot-around.

The Wolves are trying to become the first team in NBA history to come back and win a playoff series after dropping the first three games. Game 4 is Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m.

Mavs center Dereck Lively II (neck) is doubtful. If he doesn’t play, that’s a big loss for Dallas.

Below is a Game 4 preview, courtesy of the Associated Press:

Minnesota Timberwolves (56-26, third in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (50-32, fifth in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS: Mavericks lead series 3-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Mavericks look to clinch the Western Conference finals over the Minnesota Timberwolves in game four. The Mavericks won the last meeting 116-107 on May 27 led by 33 points from Kyrie Irving, while Anthony Edwards scored 26 points for the Timberwolves.

The Mavericks are 31-21 in conference matchups. Dallas is eighth in the NBA with 15.8 fast break points per game led by Irving averaging 3.7.

The Timberwolves are 37-15 in conference play. Minnesota is ninth in the Western Conference with 43.6 rebounds per game led by Rudy Gobert averaging 12.9.

The Mavericks make 48.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than the Timberwolves have allowed to their opponents (45.0%). The Timberwolves average 12.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than the Mavericks allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luka Doncic is averaging 33.9 points, 9.2 rebounds and 9.8 assists for the Mavericks. Irving is averaging 20.7 points over the last 10 games.

Gobert is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 12.9 rebounds for the Timberwolves. Edwards is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 8-2, averaging 108.3 points, 44.0 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.7 points per game.

Timberwolves: 4-6, averaging 103.9 points, 41.3 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.6 points.