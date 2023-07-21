Justin Thomas, world’s 20th-ranked golfer, commits to 3M Open in Blaine

Another big name has committed to play at next week’s 3M Open in Blaine.

Friday, the tournament announced that Justin Thomas, currently ranked as the 20th-best golfer in the world, will play at the event for the first time.

“We are excited for the fans of Minnesota to have another one of the dynamic players in the game compete in the 3M Open,” 3M Open Tournament Director Mike Welch said. “Justin certainly brings another element to a tournament when he plays, and we are grateful he will be joining us this year.”

Thomas has 15 career wins on the PGA Tour, including the 2017 and 2022 PGA Championship and The Players Championship in 2021.

He joins defending 3M Open champion Tony Finau (16th) and 2022 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year Cameron Young (18th) as top 20-ranked golfers who will play at TPC Twin Cities.

This is the fifth year of the 3M Open, Minnesota’s only PGA Tour event.

It runs from July 24-30, and tickets can be found online.