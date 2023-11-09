Justin Jefferson returns to Vikings practice

Justin Jefferson was a limited participant at the Vikings first full practice of the week as they prepare to face the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Click the video box on this page to see video from Justin Jefferson’s return to practice as well as Jefferson and T.J. Hockenson’s weekly conversation with media

Thursday marked Jefferson’s first practice since injuring his hamstring Week 5 against Kansas City. He did participate in Wednesday’s walk-through, but this was his first participation in practice.

Despite losing several other players to injuries – Kirk Cousins, Cam Akers, K.J. Osborn among them – the Vikings have managed to win all four games they’ve played without Jefferson, who was on pace to shatter the NFL’s single-season receiving yardage record before he got hurt.

Dean Lowry, K.J. Osborn, Brian Asamoah, Christian Darrisaw, T.J. Hockenson and Johnny Mundt were also active, but limited in Thursday’s practice. QB Jaren Hall did not participate as he remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol. Harrison Smith also missed practice, but for non-injury-related rest.

The Vikings face New Orleans Sunday at noon at U.S. Bank Stadium.