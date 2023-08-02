Justin Jefferson chats new Vikings D, rookie WR Addison, surpassing last season’s marks

nbsp;

Justin Jefferson always wants to improve his game, which is a tall order coming off the massive season he had last year in his third season which established him as one of the best players in the National Football League.

Jefferson’s 2022 season saw him make 128 catches for 1,809 yards – leading the NFL in both stats – along with 8 touchdowns.

He’s also the NFL’s leader over the last two seasons, with 236 receptions and 3,425 yards – that’s six catches more than Tyreek Hill and 356 yards more than Davante Adams

NFL receiving statistics for the 2021 and 2022 seasons combined (via StatMuse)

Looking ahead to 2023, Jefferson will adjust from having former Vikings WR Adam Thielen as his wingman to having K.J. Osborn and rookie Jordan Addison filling the void. The Vikings released Thielen in a salary cap move after he spent his first nine NFL seasons with his homestate team.

Thielen signed this offseason with the Carolina Panthers.