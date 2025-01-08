Justin Jefferson named to Players’ All-Pro Team

For the second time in his career, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson earned a spot on the Players’ All-Pro Team.

Jefferson joined college teammate Ja’Marr Chase of the Cincinnati Bengals as one of two wideouts to earn the recognition of their peers for their 2024 season achievements.

Only active players vote on selections to the Players’ All-Pro Team, and players may not vote for themselves or their teammates.

Jefferson’s 1,533 receiving yards led the NFC, and he matched a career-high with 10 touchdown receptions. His 14.9 yards per reception ranked second in the NFL among receivers with 1,000 yards or more.

View the full list of Players’ All-Pro Team honorees here.