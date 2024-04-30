1-on-1 with Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards’ long-time trainer and business partner Justin Holland

Justin Holland knows Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards as well as anyone. He’s trained Edwards for the last eight years, and the two are business partners.

Our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson caught up with Holland as the Edwards and the Wolves prepare for Game 1 Saturday night at Denver.

***Click the video box above to watch our conversation with Holland***

Edwards is in his fourth season after being the No. 1 overall selection in 2020.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are off to the second round of the NBA playoffs for the first time in 20 years after Edwards scored 40-points on Sunday in the series-clinching win at Phoenix.

Just 22-years-old, Edwards has now surpassed legend Keven Garnett in the Timberwolves’ history of most 30-point games during the playoffs (8).