Twins Julien & Pagán on road trip slump and looking ahead to 10-game homestand

Edouard Julien and Emilio Pagán spoke with the media on Tuesday afternoon ahead of their game with the Milwaukee Brewers at Target Field, game one of a ten game homestand.

Julien discussed the opportunity of playing in the big leagues more often. He has made multiple trips from Triple-A and the majors. Julien also talked about the importance of batting lead off.

Pagán talked about the state of the bullpen after a tough road trip in Toronto, and his reaction to his most recent outing giving up a late game home run in a loss to the Blue Jays.

