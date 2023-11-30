Josh Metellus is jack-of-all-trades for Vikings defense

The Vikings drafted Josh Metellus in the sixth round of the 2020 Draft as a safety. He was exactly that for three seasons. Then, Brian Flores was hired to run the defense and a lot changed.

Metellus now plays linebacker, still some safety, and nickel corner. He blitzes, plays the pass and run, and lines up all over. He’s the Vikings’ jack-of-all-trades.

Our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson featured Metellus on the pregame show Monday night.

***Click the video box above to watch our story on Metellus, plus the full interview with him and CB Akayleb Evans, a teammate who thinks the world of Metellus***

Metellus is credited with 20 quarterback pressures this year, per Pro Football Focus, the most among safeties.

His versatility and physicality fit in well with what Flores is wanting to accomplish.

The Vikings recognized what they had in Metellus before the season and rewarded him with a 2-year contract extension worth up to $13M.