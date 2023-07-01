Catching up with Twins prospect Jose Miranda with the St. Paul Saints

nbsp;

The Twins optioned third baseman Jose Miranda to AAA-St. Paul in mid-May and early on it was a struggle. However, since the calendar flipped to June, Miranda has been on a roll. He’s hitting .300 this month with nine extra-base hits.

KSTP Sports’ Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson caught up with Miranda this week at CHS Field.

***Click the video box above to watch our conversation with Miranda***

Miranda had 15 homers and 25 doubles with a .751 OPS last season for the Twins.

But this season, Miranda hit .220/.275/.318 while playing 35 of the Twins’ 36 games before being sent down.

If he continues to stay hot in St. Paul, maybe he’ll soon get another crack in the Twins’ lineup.