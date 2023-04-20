Jorge Polanco nears return to Twins

Sports

Twins infielder Jorge Polanco is another step closer to returning from a knee injury from last season. Polanco’s rehab assignment now has him in Triple-A St. Paul working out with the Saints.

***Click the video box above to hear full conversation with Polanco***

“I feel 100 percent,” said Polanco in an interview with KSTP. Polanco injured his left knee during the final month of last season.

Polanco could return to the Twins as soon as Friday when the team opens a 10 game homestand starting with the Washington Nationals for three games.