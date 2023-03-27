Gophers legend Jordan Leopold enjoying this year’s team’s run to Frozen Four

KSTP Sports caught up with Gophers men’s hockey legend Jordan Leopold on Monday. He led the Gophers to the national title in 2002, the same year he was named the winner of the Hobey Baker Award.

This year’s Gophers team plays Boston University on Thursday, April 6 in Tampa in a Frozen Four semifinal. Michigan will take on Qunnipiac in the other semifinal.

Leopold and many of his former teammates plan on cheering on the Gophers in Tampa.

Leopold was a two-time All-American during his Gophers career (1998-2002). He was also a three-time All-WCHA honoree and two-time WCHA Defensive Player of the Year.

Leopold went on to play 12 years in the NHL, including for the Wild, and was on five U.S. national teams, including the 2006 Olympic team.

These days, Leopold and his wife Jamie run Leopold’s Mississippi Gardens, an events center in Brooklyn Park on the Mississippi River.