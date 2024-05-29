Vikings WR Addison impressed so far working with rookie QB McCarthy

Wednesday brought another chance for us to spend time watching the Vikings practice. It was another voluntary organized team activity. Next week brings a mandatory mini-camp.

Second year wide receiver Jordan Addison spoke at the podium and was asked for his thoughts on rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

“He’s got a nice, tight spiral, so you’ve got to make sure you catch it,” Addison said.

Addison was the Vikings first round pick in 2023 and had a great NFL debut. He was the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month for October and overall had 70 catches for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns.